Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, 4G Launching Today in India: Find details

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G phones are set to launch in India today at 12 p.m. IST through a virtual launch event. Almost everything about the two upcoming Samsung phones, including design, specs, and even variants, has already been revealed ahead of the official launch.



One of the tipsters recently revealed the price of the two upcoming Galaxy M series phones. However, the company is yet to confirm the official price of the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G: Expected price in India

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is rumoured to be priced at Rs 12,999.

The Galaxy M13 5G is also expected to come in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is estimated to be priced at Rs 14,999, while the second model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is rumoured to be priced at Rs 15,999. Like the global models, both phones are said to be available in three colour options: Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G: Expected Specifications

Both phones are already available in the global market. As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ screen, an Exynos 850 processor, up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM with expandable support up to 12GB, One based on Android 12. user interface and a 6000 mAh battery with support for 15 W charging.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone packs triple rear cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM with support expandable up to 12GB, a 5000 mAh with 15W charging support, One UI based on Android 12, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.