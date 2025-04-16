Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Set to Launch in India Tomorrow

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy M56 5G in India on April 17 at 12 PMvia an online launch hosted on Amazon India. Positioned as the successor tolast year’s Galaxy M55, the M56 is expected to be a feature-packed mid-rangeoffering, possibly priced under ₹30,000. Samsung is promoting it as thethinnest and fastest phone in its segment.

While the official price will be revealed at launch, Samsung’s pricingstrategy with the Galaxy M55 gives us some clues. The M55 started at ₹24,999for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the top-end model was priced at₹30,999. With bank offers and promotional discounts, the price dropped below₹30,000 for many buyers. If Samsung continues this trend, the Galaxy M56 couldlaunch around ₹25,000 with limited-time offers bringing down the effectivecost.

Slim Yet Sturdy Build

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M56 will be incredibly slim, measuringjust 7.2mm in thickness—the same as its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25. Thishighlights a growing trend in smartphone design towards thinner, more elegantdevices. The M56 also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection onboth sides and features a glass and metal construction for a premium look andfeel.

Camera and Display Upgrades

Photography gets a boost with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MPsensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). For selfies and video calls, theM56 includes a 12MP front-facing HDR camera. Users will also be able to shootvideos in 4K at 30fps with 10-bit HDR support, enhancing both clarity and colourdepth. On the display front, Samsung is pulling out all the stops. The M56 willfeature the brightest Super AMOLED+ screen ever in a Galaxy M seriesphone—great for content consumption and readability in direct sunlight.

Galaxy AI Features on Board

Samsung is continuing to expand its Galaxy AI suite across more devices, andthe M56 is no exception. The phone will include several AI-powered toolsdesigned to improve user experience and productivity.With a sleek design, advanced imaging capabilities, a brilliant display, andAI-driven features, the Galaxy M56 5G is shaping up to be a strong contender inthe mid-range smartphone market.



