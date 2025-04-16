Live
- Pakistan Foreign Secretary in Bangladesh for first bilateral talks in 15 years
- Murshidabad violence: West Bengal Police form nine-member SIT
- IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events
- ‘The little bloke was tremendous’, Ponting lauds Chahal for role in record-breaking win
- Kerala: Will win Nilambur by-election, claims Congress leader
- India face Canada, Nigeria in seven-nation race to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
- Finland President dials PM Modi, discusses ongoing collaborations in digitalization, mobility
- SCMF must adopt professional approach, says Maha minister
- Raj Tarun’s Parents Protest at Lavanya’s House as Property Dispute and Legal Tensions Rise
- High inflation eroded purchasing power, hit households’ savings before 2014: Centre
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Set to Launch in India Tomorrow
Samsung’s Galaxy M56 5G launches tomorrow in India, boasting a slim profile,bright AMOLED+ display, and flagship-level features.
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy M56 5G in India on April 17 at 12 PMvia an online launch hosted on Amazon India. Positioned as the successor tolast year’s Galaxy M55, the M56 is expected to be a feature-packed mid-rangeoffering, possibly priced under ₹30,000. Samsung is promoting it as thethinnest and fastest phone in its segment.
While the official price will be revealed at launch, Samsung’s pricingstrategy with the Galaxy M55 gives us some clues. The M55 started at ₹24,999for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the top-end model was priced at₹30,999. With bank offers and promotional discounts, the price dropped below₹30,000 for many buyers. If Samsung continues this trend, the Galaxy M56 couldlaunch around ₹25,000 with limited-time offers bringing down the effectivecost.
Slim Yet Sturdy Build
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M56 will be incredibly slim, measuringjust 7.2mm in thickness—the same as its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25. Thishighlights a growing trend in smartphone design towards thinner, more elegantdevices. The M56 also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection onboth sides and features a glass and metal construction for a premium look andfeel.
Camera and Display Upgrades
Photography gets a boost with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MPsensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). For selfies and video calls, theM56 includes a 12MP front-facing HDR camera. Users will also be able to shootvideos in 4K at 30fps with 10-bit HDR support, enhancing both clarity and colourdepth. On the display front, Samsung is pulling out all the stops. The M56 willfeature the brightest Super AMOLED+ screen ever in a Galaxy M seriesphone—great for content consumption and readability in direct sunlight.
Galaxy AI Features on Board
Samsung is continuing to expand its Galaxy AI suite across more devices, andthe M56 is no exception. The phone will include several AI-powered toolsdesigned to improve user experience and productivity.With a sleek design, advanced imaging capabilities, a brilliant display, andAI-driven features, the Galaxy M56 5G is shaping up to be a strong contender inthe mid-range smartphone market.