Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Start in India; Official Launch Expected Soon

Live
Just In
Samsung opens pre-reservations for its Galaxy Ring in India, offering advanced health-tracking features and a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo.
Samsung has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of its Galaxy Ring in India, marking its first entry into health and fitness wearable technology in the country. Pre-reservations for the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring have started as of October 14, with a token payment of just Rs.1999 available on Samsung’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
Customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring and complete their purchase when the sale goes live will also receive a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo, valued at Rs.4999. Samsung has reassured interested buyers that the pre-reservation payment is fully refundable if they decide not to proceed with the purchase.
Although Samsung has yet to reveal the official launch or sale date for the Galaxy Ring in India, the start of the pre-order process suggests that the device could be available within the next few weeks.
Samsung Galaxy Ring Features
Unveiled alongside Samsung’s new generation foldable devices in July, the Galaxy Ring offers cutting-edge health and fitness tracking capabilities. The smart ring is equipped with Galaxy AI, allowing users to monitor key health metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and fitness data like the Energy Score metric. The AI technology enables personalized health tracking, recording users’ minute-by-minute activities for more accurate insights.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Ring is built using Grade 5 titanium, providing durability and a premium feel. It has three sleek colour options: Titanium Black, Silver, and Titanium Gold. Additionally, the ring is designed with 10ATM water resistance, making it suitable for various activities, including swimming. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Ring in nine different sizes, ranging from size 5 to size 13.
While official pricing for India has yet to be confirmed, customers are eagerly awaiting more details in the coming days.