Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Slashed by 50 percent on Amazon

As Samsung gears up to launch its new flagship, the last-generation Galaxy S series price has been slashed significantly. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in early 2025. Ahead of this launch, the Samsung S23 Ultra has been heavily discounted on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering 50 percent off the previous-generation high-end model. The Galaxy S23 series was launched in February 2023, and the launch price of the Ultra variant started at Rs 124,999 for the standard model. But now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is selling at an effective price of Rs 74,999. You can read the detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review here. While the discount is very attractive, the question is whether the phone is still relevant. Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for Rs 74,999

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at 50 percent off. Interestingly, there is no additional add-on offer on the e-commerce website. The smartphone is available at a flat discount of Rs 74,999 instead of Rs 124,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Features Details

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 3088 x 1440 pixels resolution, a Dynamic AMOLED panel, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Undoubtedly, the screen dimensions are perfect for daily use. Moreover, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to have the same 6.8-inch screen size. As for the design, the company is suspected to release a revamped style with rounded edges for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S23 Ultra offers a super-rugged build. And it comes in funky colour options, including Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream.

As for the processor, since it was launched a year ago, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's processor is a bit outdated compared to the other flagship devices. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Old, but still better than many other smartphones in the market. The phone runs Android 13 with custom One UI 5.1 out of the box after installation. This is one area that might make your choice of this phone difficult. Although 4 years of Android updates are promised, buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra in late 2024 means some of those years have already passed. The Android 15 update came out recently and this suggests the S23 Ultra will only get one more update. Based on this schedule, the phone will be obsolete in a year or two.

The phones offer a 200-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom), and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens (with 10x optical zoom). Samsung says there's improved noise reduction technology that helps reduce noise in videos shot in low light. There's also the new Astro Hyperlapse mode for capturing star trails. On the front of the phone is a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The front camera can now capture RAW photos and record HDR10+ videos.

It has a 5000mAh battery with support for wired and wireless fast charging. However, the phone does not come with a charger. The phone comes in three variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage.