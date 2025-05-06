Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch on May 13; Specifications and Price Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is just days away from its official unveiling on May 13, but the internet has already spoiled much of the surprise. Leaked details have surfaced online, revealing almost everything from its design and internal hardware to pricing and availability. Here's a comprehensive look at what to expect from Samsung's upcoming flagship.

Design and Display

According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 × 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and vibrant visuals. For added security, it includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

The device is built around a 5.85mm-thin titanium frame, featuring a glass front and back. Samsung will reportedly use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front for enhanced durability. The phone is also IP68-rated, ensuring water and dust resistance.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. It will run on One UI 7, based on Android 15, offering advanced AI features, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Camera Capabilities

The camera setup is equally impressive. It includes a 200MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture, similar to the unit found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Alongside it is a 12MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) and a 12MP front-facing camera using Samsung’s S5K3LU sensor, promising sharp selfies and solid low-light performance.

Pricing and Availability

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to start at €1,249 (approx. ₹1,19,606) for the 256GB model, while the 512GB version could be priced at €1,369 (approx. ₹1,31,098). It will be available in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver, with pre-orders likely beginning in late May. The initial launch will take place in Korea and China by May 23, followed by a global release starting May 30.



