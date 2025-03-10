  • Menu
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available at a Rs 14,000 Discount on Flipkart – Here’s How to Save More

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available at a massive discount on Flipkart, with price cuts, bank offers, and exchange deals. Buyers can save up to Rs 14,000, making it a great time to upgrade to this premium flagship.

Samsung’s premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, is now available at a significant discount on Flipkart. Originally priced at Rs 1,29,999, customers can purchase it for Rs 1,15,999 after applying price reductions and bank offers. Additionally, trade-in deals can reduce the cost even further, making it a great opportunity for those planning to upgrade to a high-end smartphone.

Price Breakdown & Discount Details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB storage), which launched earlier this year, is currently listed at Rs 1,29,999. However, multiple offers help lower the price:

  • Flat Discount: Flipkart is offering an instant Rs 3,000 price cut as a limited-time deal.
  • Bank Offer: Customers using an HDFC Bank credit card can avail an Rs 11,000 discount, reducing the price to Rs 1,15,999.
  • Exchange Offer:

o Users can get up to Rs 67,150 off by exchanging their old device.

o Trading in a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in good condition fetches a Rs 41,700 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 74,299.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – Key Features & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is packed with premium features, making it a top-tier flagship choice:

  • Build & Display: A titanium body ensures durability, while the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers 2600 nits peak brightness and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass Armor 2 enhances protection and minimizes reflections.
  • Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the device is optimized for high performance and AI-driven features. It runs on One UI 7 (Android 15) with 7 years of software updates promised by Samsung.
  • Camera Setup:

o 200MP primary sensor for ultra-high-resolution images.

o 10MP 3x telephoto lens for short-range zoom.

o 50MP periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom.

o 50MP ultrawide sensor for wide-angle shots.

  • Battery & Charging: Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
  • AI Features: Samsung’s Galaxy AI introduces tools like Live Translate for real-time language translation and Circle to Search for instant web searches.

Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Now?

With a Rs 14,000 price reduction and additional discounts via exchange offers, this is one of the best times to purchase the Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you’re looking for a premium flagship smartphone with top-tier performance, AI-powered features, and a durable titanium build, this deal is worth considering.

