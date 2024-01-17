Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
Discover ten expected changes in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, from design improvements to enhanced displays, processors, and more.
As the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, approaches tonight, let's delve into the anticipated changes for these flagship smartphones.
1. New Chipset: The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, diverging from the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.
2. More RAM as Standard: Both models could feature 12GB RAM as standard, an upgrade from the 8GB options in the previous series.
3. Design Improvements: Expect marginal screen size increases, slimmer bezels, and new shades like black, grey, violet, and yellow.
4. Bigger Batteries: Anticipate a 100mAh increase for the Galaxy S24 and a 200mAh increase for the Galaxy S24+, with a potential stacked design for greater capacity.
5. Faster Charging on the Plus: The Galaxy S24+ might support faster 45W charging, matching the Ultra model, while the Galaxy S24 could retain 25W speeds.
6. Improved LTPO Displays: Rumors suggest more efficient LTPO AMOLED displays supporting a wider refresh rate range of 1 to 120Hz.
7. 2600 Nits Brightness: A substantial increase in brightness from 1750 nits to 2600 nits across the Galaxy S24 series.
8. Sharper Resolution on the Plus Variant: The Galaxy S24+ might feature a QHD+ resolution screen compared to the FHD+ panel of its predecessor.
9. Similar Camera Hardware: Rear cameras, including a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto, remain unchanged. Expect improvements in software and AI tuning.
10. Pricing: Base prices for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ may remain similar, with a potential shift to a 256GB base storage variant and higher prices for a 512GB storage version.