Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

As the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, approaches tonight, let's delve into the anticipated changes for these flagship smartphones.

1. New Chipset: The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, diverging from the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

2. More RAM as Standard: Both models could feature 12GB RAM as standard, an upgrade from the 8GB options in the previous series.

3. Design Improvements: Expect marginal screen size increases, slimmer bezels, and new shades like black, grey, violet, and yellow.

4. Bigger Batteries: Anticipate a 100mAh increase for the Galaxy S24 and a 200mAh increase for the Galaxy S24+, with a potential stacked design for greater capacity.

5. Faster Charging on the Plus: The Galaxy S24+ might support faster 45W charging, matching the Ultra model, while the Galaxy S24 could retain 25W speeds.

6. Improved LTPO Displays: Rumors suggest more efficient LTPO AMOLED displays supporting a wider refresh rate range of 1 to 120Hz.

7. 2600 Nits Brightness: A substantial increase in brightness from 1750 nits to 2600 nits across the Galaxy S24 series.

8. Sharper Resolution on the Plus Variant: The Galaxy S24+ might feature a QHD+ resolution screen compared to the FHD+ panel of its predecessor.

9. Similar Camera Hardware: Rear cameras, including a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto, remain unchanged. Expect improvements in software and AI tuning.

10. Pricing: Base prices for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ may remain similar, with a potential shift to a 256GB base storage variant and higher prices for a 512GB storage version.



