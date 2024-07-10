Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Live Stream and Event Details

Samsung is ready to kick off its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event today, July 10, in Paris. This year's event promises significant announcements, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), with expectations of unveiling new Galaxy AI features and capabilities. Additionally, Samsung will showcase its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with new Galaxy Ecosystem products, including smartwatches and earbuds. Here’s how you can watch the livestream and what to expect from the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: When and Where to Watch Online

The in-person Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in Paris, but you can also watch the live stream from the comfort of your home. The live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST for viewers in India. You can catch the event on Samsung's official website , Samsung Newsroom , and its YouTube channel .

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Announcements

Based on leaks and rumours, the spotlight will be on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These new foldable smartphones are anticipated to receive substantial performance upgrades, new designs, and enhanced cameras. However, industry experts suggest that there might be a price increase for these new models.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the most powerful smartphone chipset currently available. Samsung is also speculated to revamp the design of the Galaxy Z Fold series, possibly moving away from the curved edges and adopting a style inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In addition to the foldable smartphones, Samsung is expected to introduce the first-ever "Ultra" variant smartwatch, designed to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra series. The Samsung Watch Ultra is anticipated to come with advanced features and a robust design. Alongside the Ultra variant, Samsung may also unveil the Watch 7 with several upgrades.