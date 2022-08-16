Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Pre-booking starts today

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, the recently launched foldable smartphones, can be pre-booked in India from today onwards. In addition, the new foldable phones will be available for pre-order on Samsung's official website. If you want to reserve these smartphones in advance, know that you can take advantage of certain benefits and offers. Learn about all the offers, benefits and how to reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4: How to book

Pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will begin on August 16 at 12:00 p.m. at your live commerce event. If you book these foldable smartphones in advance, you will be able to reap the benefits of more than Rs. 40,000.

Also, you can get an exclusive gift worth Rs. 5,199. Also, suppose you are planning to get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during your Bespoke edition pre-order. In that case, you will get a slim transparent cover worth Rs. 2000. You can pre-order these smartphones on the official website and get extra Rs. 5000 benefits. You will have to pay only Rs. 1,999 to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Know that India's official price of Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 is yet to be revealed. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in the global market starts at around Rs. 79,000 in India. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a starting price of around Rs. 1,42,700.

In addition, the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro and its latest smartwatches, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also be available for pre-order in India from August 16. These exclusive offers are only available for a limited time and will continue until August 17 at midnight.