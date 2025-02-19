Samsung India Launches Galaxy A06 5G: ‘Kaam ka 5G’ with Superfast Connectivity & Powerful Performance at an Affordable Price

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A06 5G, bringing an awesome 5G experience at an affordable price. As the most affordable budget Galaxy A series 5G smartphone, Galaxy A06 5G is designed to offer consumers maximum value with its reliable performance and longevity.

Starting today, Galaxy A06 5G will be available across all retail outlets in India, Samsung exclusive stores, as well as other offline channels, in multiple storage variants. Starting just INR 10499 for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, Galaxy A06 5G comes in three sleek and attractive colours – Black, Gray and Light Green. As a special launch offer, customers can avail one-year screen protection plan with Samsung Care+ package at just INR 129, providing additional protection and peace of mind.

“With the launch of Galaxy A06 5G, we are bringing segment-leading 12 5G bands for a great 5G experience. Designed to offer awesome connectivity, powerful performance, and segment leading innovations, the device reaffirms our commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone. With this device, we are also ensuring that users can enjoy high-speed connectivity for work and entertainment along with unmatched durability,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.

Awesome Performance

Galaxy A06 5G supports all network compatibility, 12 5G bands and features carrier aggregation for enhanced network connectivity and faster speeds across all telecom operators. Powered by the MTK D6300 processor, Galaxy A06 5G ensures powerful performance and makes multitasking, gaming, and streaming an effortless exercise. The smartphone also provides RAM up to 12GB with RAM Plus feature.

Awesome Camera and Display

The device is equipped with a 50MP main rear camera for capturing sharp and detailed images and a 2MP depth camera for enhanced clarity, while the 8MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The smartphone also features a sleek and stylish design while ensuring a vivid visual experience with its expansive 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features a 5,000 mAh battery with best in segment 25W fast charging support.

Awesome Trustworthiness

Galaxy A06 5G will be available with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7, ensuring users get the latest software experience. Samsung is redefining reliability with Galaxy A06 5G, offering an impressive 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, a commitment that sets it apart in this segment. These industry-leading upgrades and updates are set to keep the device always up to date and ensure smoother usage experiences for users for a long period. Built for durability, Galaxy A06 5G comes with an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes.

Awesome Galaxy Experience

Samsung is also introducing 'Voice Focus' in the smartphone for the first time, an India-first innovation designed to enhance call clarity in noisy environments, making conversations clearer and more effective. This feature reflects Samsung’s commitment to bringing meaningful innovations tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. The device also prioritizes security and privacy by incorporating Samsung’s defense-grade Knox Vault security that empowers users to manage their data securely, enhancing their overall experience.

Price and Launch Offers

Product Colors Variant Price (INR) Offers Galaxy A06 5G Black, Gray, Light Green 4GB + 64GB 10499 One year screen protection plan @ INR 129 with Samsung Care + package against standard market price of INR 699 4GB + 128GB 11499 6GB + 128GB 12999