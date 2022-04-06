Samsung India Launches India's First AI enabled New DVM S2 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) ACs with Smarter and Faster Cooling

Samsung, India's most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its new DVM S2 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) outdoor air conditioning unit that works with indoor AC units to provide windfree cooling that powerfully and gently cools the ambient temperature of the room. WindFree™ technology eliminates harsh cold drafts and disperses air through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s that helps in creating a still air environment.

Samsung's new DVM S2 line-up will be available in various capacities ranging from 8 HP to 34 HP in heat pump and cooling only models that are ideal for apartments, residential complex, office spaces and commercial buildings.

"DVM S2's efficient yet powerful performance is powered by Samsung's exclusive WindFree™ Cooling technology. This new line-up has been designed to provide our consumers with best-in-class technology and enhanced energy efficiency. To offer smart controls, the new range comes equipped with AI capabilities that learn cooling patterns, maintain right pressure basis external installation environment and detect refrigerant leakage in real-time. With this launch we are geared up to offer WindFree™ technology to our consumers in residential complexes as well as commercial spaces," said Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business, Samsung India.

DVM S2, Samsung's sixth-generation Digital Variable Multi air conditioner, enables connection with up to 64 Samsung indoor air conditioning units for optimal comfort without unpleasant cold drafts and is compatible with Samsung's 1Way, 360 Cassette, 4Way, 4Way 600×600, Duct and Wall-Mounted models.

AI capabilities for Smarter, Faster Cooling

Thanks to its AI capabilities, DVM S2 detects indoor climate conditions to deliver optimised cooling and heating performance. AI Low-Pressure Control learns the patterns of cooling operation and reaches the target temperature more rapidly, ensuring consumers feel at ease at the desired temperature. Meanwhile, AI High-Pressure Control maintains the optimal high pressure by making adjustments based on the installed environment. AI Defrost Control provides the best timing for defrost operations and hence offers increased comfort during heating. In addition, DVM S2's advanced AI algorithms can detect refrigerant leaks in real-time and send alerts immediately so users can monitor and manage their units quickly without compromising comfort.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

DVM S2 uses 4 core technology of a bigger heat exchanger, a new high-efficiency fan, an upgraded power module and an advanced scroll compressor to achieve high energy efficiency.

Wider Frequency Range for Better WindFree™ Performance

DVM S2 features innovative technologies including a more advanced scroll compressor with Advanced Flash Injection (AFI) technology, an enlarged heat exchanger with the optimized refrigerant flow, a multi-serration fan, and an enhanced power module.

The more advanced AFI motor control technology allows for a wider frequency range of 10~180Hz. The new low of 10Hz (compared to the previous model's 14Hz) makes the system more stable at low frequencies, leading to better windfree performance for draft-free, comfortable temperature control. The new high of 180Hz ensures a more powerful cooling performance.

Bigger Heat Exchanger and Multi-Serration Fan

The heat transfer area of the heat exchanger in all the new models is significantly larger. The new unit's hybrid path is designed to optimize the refrigerant flow corresponding to the airflow profile. Moreover, its unique multi-serration fan minimizes the turbulence of the air vortex, applying different serration, considering the air velocity of the edge and the inside of the blade, respectively. Moreover, the highly efficient Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) reduces the loss of conducted electricity.

DVM S2's new design is more aerodynamic and allows quieter operation, compared to previous generations. It has a more robust frame and reinforced structure with an upgraded exterior cabinet for reliability. The cooling operating range and external static pressure have been extended for flexibility in design, along with an upgrade on the emergency operation mode. Moreover, DVM S2 also features an on-device inverter check for better maintenance. Advanced technology for refrigerant sub-cooling control and installation condition analysis allowed for a smaller liquid pipe, which provides a 28% reduction in the amount of additional refrigerants used during installation compared to its predecessor.