Samsung Launches China-Exclusive Galaxy W26 — A Luxurious Take on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy W26, a China-exclusive variant of its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 7, designed to offer an even more premium experience for high-end users. Though the W26 mirrors the Fold 7 in design and specifications, Samsung has introduced distinct aesthetic and feature upgrades that cater specifically to the Chinese market.

The Samsung W26 maintains the same sleek and lightweight build as its global counterpart, featuring an 8.9mm thickness and weighing 215 grams. However, it comes in two luxurious new finishes — red and black, both accentuated by gold frames and camera trims, enhancing the phone’s premium visual appeal. These subtle yet striking changes underline Samsung’s focus on delivering exclusivity for Chinese consumers.

While the majority of its specifications remain identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung has added one notable feature exclusive to this version — satellite calling and messaging support. This feature, currently limited to China, enables users to stay connected in emergencies even without cellular coverage, marking a practical yet advanced addition to the foldable lineup.

Under the hood, the Galaxy W26 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes equipped with a 200-megapixel main sensor, ensuring flagship-level performance and photography. Another significant enhancement over the global model is its memory configuration — the W26 offers 16GB RAM as standard, compared to 12GB in the Z Fold 7. Storage options include 512GB and 1TB, catering to users who demand high performance and ample space.

Samsung has positioned the W26 as a luxury foldable, reflected not only in its design and performance but also in its premium unboxing experience. Unlike most modern flagships that exclude accessories, the W26 package includes a Kevlar protective case, charging cable, and power adapter, making it a more complete offering for customers.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung W26 starts at 16,999 Yuan (approximately ₹2,11,000) for the 512GB model, while the 1TB variant is priced at 18,999 Yuan (around ₹2,35,000). These prices reflect Samsung’s intent to market the device as a status symbol rather than a mainstream product.

The W-series has been an integral part of Samsung’s China strategy for years, developed in partnership with China Telecom. This lineup is positioned as a symbol of prestige, appealing to affluent consumers who value exclusivity and craftsmanship. The Galaxy W26 continues this legacy, offering a foldable experience that merges cutting-edge technology with opulent design.

Samsung has confirmed that the W26 will remain exclusive to China and is not expected to launch globally. However, the innovations introduced in this model, particularly satellite communication, could influence future international releases.