Samsung Launches its First HDR10 + Gaming Displays

Samsung has announced its first displays that will support the HDR10 + Gaming standard, an expanded version of HDR10 focused on games that can also be calibrated automatically. HDR10 + Gaming was initially announced in October, but now Samsung reveals that its new 2022 line of QLED TVs (Q70 and above) and gaming monitors will be the first to support the standard.



Samsung partnered with Saber Interactive to bring HDR10 + support to Redout 2 and Pinball FX, which will be showcased at CES 2022 (as long as the game's developer doesn't pull out). Additionally, Game Mechanic Studios will have their HDR10 + Happy Trails and the Kidnapped Princess game title on the floor.

The games that Samsung is promoting stand in contrast to the significant games available on the competing standard: Dolby Vision games, including Halo Infinite, Gears 5, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Xbox Series X and S already support at least ten games in Dolby Vision.

HDR10 + Gaming has more visual metadata than normal HDR10 (targets four times its maximum brightness), supports variable refresh rate (VRR), and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) for better looking and performing game images. Samsung also says that the standard will work "above 120Hz" but does not go into detail.

Competitor standard Dolby Vision Gaming is already doing all this (except for the 120Hz plus claim). Additionally, Samsung's rival LG announced its C1 and G1 OLED displays with the Dolby Vision gaming standard in June this year.

The entire HDR10 + experience, like Dolby Vision, is only executable if all settings are vertically integrated to support the format. This means that to experience HDR10 + Gaming, your PC will need an Nvidia graphics card (with support for GeForce RTX 30 Series, RTX 20 Series, and GTX 16 Series GPUs), a game that is programmed with additional visual metadata, and one of the new Samsung screens that can generate it.