Samsung One UI 7 Update: Eligible Devices, Release Timeline, and Key Features

Samsung is preparing to release its highly anticipated One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, starting in mid-April 2025. According to leaks, flagship models such as the Galaxy S24 series will receive the update first, followed by older devices. The rollout is expected to conclude by late May, ensuring a broad range of Samsung users benefit from the latest software enhancements.

Expected Release Timeline and Supported Devices

Reports suggest that Samsung will begin rolling out One UI 7 on April 18, 2025, starting with:

· Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE

· Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6

The second phase, expected on April 25, 2025, will cover:

· Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

· Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5

· Galaxy A54

By May 16, 2025, additional devices will receive the update, including:

· Galaxy S23 FE

· Galaxy S22 series

· Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4

· Galaxy A34, A33, A53

The final phase, scheduled for May 23, 2025, will bring One UI 7 to:

· Galaxy S21 series

· Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3

· Beta Testing for Foldable Devices

Samsung has reportedly begun internal testing of One UI 7 on foldable models. A recent leak by tipster Tarun Vats suggests that beta versions for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have appeared on Samsung’s internal servers. Furthermore, Samsung’s One UI Beta Program forum has listed these devices, indicating an imminent beta release.

Key Features in One UI 7

Samsung’s latest update is expected to introduce significant improvements, particularly for foldable devices:

· Enhanced multitasking for smoother productivity on large screens.

· More intuitive navigation to improve overall user experience.

· Performance optimizations to boost battery life and speed.

With these upgrades, One UI 7 is set to deliver a more refined and efficient user experience across Samsung’s flagship and mid-range smartphones.