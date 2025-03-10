Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Timeline, Features, and Supported Devices

Samsung is set to launch One UI 7 in April 2025, bringing a refreshed design, improved AI capabilities, and various new features to Galaxy devices. The update, based on Android 15, was introduced alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. While the latest flagship models come pre-installed with One UI 7, older Samsung devices will receive the update gradually.

Below, we outline the release schedule, eligible devices, and new enhancements coming with One UI 7.

One UI 7 Release Timeline and Rollout

Beta Testing Phase

Samsung started testing One UI 7 with a beta program on December 5, 2024, for the Galaxy S24 series in select countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, and India.

On March 5, 2025, the beta program expanded to include additional devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US. Later in March, the beta will be extended to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and Galaxy A55.

Stable Update Rollout (April 2025)

Samsung has officially confirmed that the stable release of One UI 7 will commence in April 2025, likely around April 15.

Galaxy S24 series will be the first to receive the update since it has undergone extensive beta testing.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S23 series will follow soon after.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy A55 are also expected to receive the update shortly after.

Although Samsung has not released a detailed rollout schedule, updates will likely arrive in batches over several months.

One UI 7: List of Eligible Devices

Samsung has yet to release a full list of devices that will receive One UI 7. However, based on official statements and Samsung's software support policy, the following devices are confirmed:

Galaxy S25 Series – Pre-installed with One UI 7.

– Pre-installed with One UI 7. Galaxy S24 Series – First to get the update in April 2025.

– First to get the update in April 2025. Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6 – Entered beta in March 2025; stable rollout expected in April.

– Entered beta in March 2025; stable rollout expected in April. Galaxy S23 Series – Beta testing begins in March 2025; stable release expected by April or May.

– Beta testing begins in March 2025; stable release expected by April or May. Galaxy Tab S10 Series & Galaxy A55 – Beta rollout starts in March 2025, followed by a stable update.

Samsung has also suggested that more devices will be included, particularly older flagship and mid-range models, aligning with the company’s seven-year update policy for premium devices and four-year support for mid-range models.

New Features and Enhancements in One UI 7

Samsung has positioned One UI 7 as a significant upgrade, offering several improvements in design, performance, and AI-powered features. Key enhancements include:

Refined User Interface – A more polished and responsive UI with updated icons and smoother animations.

– A more polished and responsive UI with updated icons and smoother animations. Enhanced AI Features – Smarter text prediction, AI-generated summaries, and improved photo-editing tools.

– Smarter text prediction, AI-generated summaries, and improved photo-editing tools. Revamped Lock Screen – More customization options, new widgets, and an enhanced "Always-On Display" mode.

– More customization options, new widgets, and an enhanced "Always-On Display" mode. "Now Bar" Redesign – A new intelligent shortcut bar for quicker access to frequently used apps and features.

– A new intelligent shortcut bar for quicker access to frequently used apps and features. Productivity Boost – Smarter writing tools for messaging and better multitasking capabilities.

With One UI 7, Samsung continues its commitment to delivering an optimized and feature-rich software experience for Galaxy users.