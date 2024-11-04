Samsung Rumoured to Launch Affordable Galaxy Z Flip SE in 2025

Samsung may soon introduce a budget-friendly addition to its popular foldable lineup, with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip SE possibly set for release alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in 2025. According to Korean blogger Yeux1122, spotted by Android Police, this lower-priced model could reach the market by July or August, offering consumers a more accessible entry point into the world of Samsung foldables.

Until now, Samsung’s foldable devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, have carried high price tags, with the Flip 6 priced at ₹1,09,999 in India. However, this new Galaxy Z Flip SE could potentially change that by bringing the flip-style foldable format to a wider audience.

While the exact specifications for the Galaxy Z Flip SE are still under wraps, it’s likely that some compromises will be made to keep the price down. If Samsung follows its trend with the Galaxy S FE models, we could see a price reduction of 10–15% from the main flagship models. In the past, Samsung’s FE (Fan Edition) phones have achieved lower prices through the use of polycarbonate materials, larger bezels, and slightly downgraded cameras, which could also be the case with the Flip SE.

Hints of Samsung’s interest in more affordable foldables have been echoed by tipster @Jukanlosreve, who reported that Samsung is actively exploring ways to make its foldable phones accessible to more customers. A Samsung executive even hinted at the company’s intent to reduce entry barriers, saying, “We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users.”

The move could help Samsung compete with brands like Motorola, Infinix, and Tecno, which have already launched flip-style foldables around the ₹50,000 price point. By offering a more affordable model, Samsung may capture a larger share of the budget foldable market, allowing more users to enjoy its innovative flip design at a reduced price.

Additionally, Samsung’s innovation roadmap may go beyond just affordability. Another report suggests that Samsung is also working on a new tri-fold design inspired by similar concepts from brands like Huawei. The company hinted at its ongoing efforts to create new form factors, saying, “We are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience. We will bring products to the market once they achieve a level of quality and experience that satisfies customers in real-life use environments.”

With the Galaxy Z Flip SE, Samsung appears ready to expand its foldable lineup, offering more options to suit different budgets while continuing to push the boundaries of mobile innovation.