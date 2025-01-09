Samsung S25 Series May Include AI Subscription Plan; Details

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 22, 2025, promises to be a significant occasion with the much-anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Alongside the flagship release, rumours suggest Samsung might unveil an "AI subscription" plan for Galaxy S series users.

This development has sparked curiosity and concern about the possibility of Galaxy AI features becoming paid services. However, Samsung clarified during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series that its Galaxy AI features would remain free until the end of 2025. No concrete details about paid AI subscriptions have been revealed yet.

What Is Samsung's AI Subscription Plan?

The speculation surrounding an AI subscription for Galaxy smartphones stems from a statement made by Han Jong-hee, Samsung Electronics' vice chair. According to a 9To5Google report, Han indicated, "We will apply the subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month." While the statement lacks specifics, it suggests that Samsung may expand its AI subscription club, a service currently available for its smart home appliances in Korea and the US, to its smartphone lineup.

Understanding the AI Subscription Club

Samsung's AI subscription club lets users to enjoy enhanced smart features on home appliances like TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines through monthly payments. This model offers a rental-like experience, where customers pay for advanced functionalities without purchasing the product outright.

The service increases accessibility to Samsung's premium features, making flagship innovations available to a broader audience. While the exact details of how this model will apply to Galaxy smartphones remain unclear, users can expect a similar subscription-based approach for advanced AI capabilities.

What to Expect for Galaxy Phones

Samsung's AI subscription plan for Galaxy smartphones is expected to be announced in February 2025. The company has also confirmed that its AI-powered smart robot, Bollie, initially previewed five years ago, will be launched as part of the subscription service. Bollie will debut in Korea and the US, potentially providing users with a hands-on experience of Samsung's AI advancements.

For now, Galaxy S25 users can rest assured that core AI features will remain free until the end of 2025. The introduction of optional subscriptions could enrich the user experience while maintaining access to standard features.



