Samsung to Launch Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform

Samsung will host India's first live pre-booking event for its recently launched folding smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphones on August 23 at 6 PM. Consumers who pre-reserve these revolutionary devices during live booking will receive early delivery and exclusive offers for a limited period, in addition to existing pre-order offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Samsung India said in an announcement. "Young shoppers in India are seeking real-time and interactive shopping experiences. Taking their cue, we are introducing Samsung Now, which will make Samsung.com the coolest and most rewarding destination for young shoppers. We are really excited to launch India's first live online shopping platform that will premiere with the launch of the latest Galaxy Z series – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3."

The live trading event on Samsung.com will begin at 6 pm on August 23, and consumers will be able to take advantage of limited-period offers until midnight. The event will be streamed live at www.samsung.com/in/samsung-now/. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G during the live pre-booking event on Samsung.com will be eligible for additional benefits such as early delivery, free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen and Silicone Case with Ring for Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Live event offers are in addition to pre-book offers for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. As part of ongoing offers, customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are Eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or an HDFC Bank rebate of up to Rs 7,000 by credit and debit card. Additionally, consumers are eligible for 1 free year of Samsung Care + Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-reserve Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and INR 4799 on pre-reserve Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and are made from Samsung's new Armor Aluminum, the toughest aluminium ever used in a Galaxy smartphone, along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. to protect against scratches and accidental drops. . Both devices come with a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimized display panel layers resulting in the main display that is 80% more durable than previous devices. Bureau Veritas verified that Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G support folding 2.00,000 times. They are equipped with the latest powerful 5nm processor and 5G band support for the best experience inside and out.