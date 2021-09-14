Samsung to roll out a beta version of Android 12 for Galaxy S21 users

Samsung has announced that it is releasing a public beta version of Android 12 for Galaxy S21 devices, just a few weeks before when we expect the final operating system to be officially available for the first time on Pixel phones. Samsung is touting that it is managing to release these beta versions every year, although this year it is only a week or two compared to 2020.



Registration for the beta program will begin on September 14, the same day iPhone 13 is announced. Users will need to sign up for the Samsung Members app to try it out, and if Samsung repeats the past, the number of open spaces will be limited. It is only available in the US as of now. The beta version is actually for Samsung's One UI 4, its version of Android. That distinction is important because one of the main changes in Android 12 is how different it looks. On a Pixel phone, all the buttons are large and the colors change dynamically based on the wallpaper, a style Google calls "Material You."

On a Galaxy S21 phone, we still don't know exactly what part of Google's design language Samsung intends to use. A user interface already had plenty of theme options, and the Samsung store was packed with more users than they could buy (though most are quite eye-catching). Sure enough, Samsung's roundup of what's new in One UI 4 specifically calls it "theme options." Here is the official list from Samsung:

These theme options allow you to adjust the look and functionality of your device, tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers, and much more.

- Redesigned and updated widgets offer deep customization, from visibility to appearance.



- You also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse variety of emojis, all in one place.



- Samsung is also embracing Android 12's visual indicators for when the microphone and camera are in use. You will also have switches to turn off those sensors completely.

The new widgets will also be welcome; most of them on most versions of Android have started to feel a bit dated. As you can see at the top of this post, Samsung's widgets look neat, at least, and they have big rounded corners. However, they don't go as far as Google's new widgets.





