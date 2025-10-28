Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Trifold: The World’s First Triple-Folding Smartphone

In a move that could redefine the future of mobile technology, Samsung has unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy Z Trifold, the company’s first-ever triple-folding smartphone. The innovative device was reportedly showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in South Korea, marking a new milestone in Samsung’s foldable lineup.

According to Korean outlet Chosun, two versions of the Galaxy Z Trifold were displayed at the event — one folded and another fully unfolded. When opened, the device transforms into a tablet-like screen, offering users a spacious display experience reminiscent of a small tablet. The inner display is rumoured to stretch up to 10 inches, featuring a punch-hole camera on the right side.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Trifold takes on a more traditional smartphone form, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and sports a 6.5-inch outer display. This outer screen also features a punch-hole selfie camera, catering to everyday smartphone needs without requiring the device to be unfolded.

Tipster Ice Universe recently shared images of the Z Trifold on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that the inner bezels may be slightly thicker compared to Samsung’s previous foldables. However, the design promises improved durability and a more seamless folding mechanism.

Unlike Huawei’s outward-folding Mate XTs, Samsung’s approach involves inward-folding panels, with the left and right sides folding over the centre section. This unique design helps protect the delicate inner display from external elements, ensuring greater longevity and resistance to wear.

To accommodate the demanding power needs of such a complex structure, Samsung is reportedly implementing a three-part battery design, distributing power cells across each foldable segment of the phone. This not only maximises battery capacity but also balances weight distribution across the device.

Photography enthusiasts will find plenty to admire as well. The Galaxy Z Trifold is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens, ensuring top-tier imaging performance.

Under the hood, the Trifold is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising flagship-level performance for multitasking, gaming, and creative applications on its expansive screen.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Z Trifold later this year in select regions, including South Korea and China. However, there’s still no official word on its India launch.

When it comes to pricing, the futuristic device is expected to carry a premium tag of around $3,000 (approximately ₹2,64,000). For perspective, Huawei’s Mate XTs — another trifold competitor — starts at 17,999 yuan (around ₹2,22,000).

With the Galaxy Z Trifold, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the foldable phone market, blending cutting-edge design, performance, and usability into a single transformative device that could well shape the future of mobile computing.