Samsung unveils new AI-based QLED TV at CES 2024

Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled a new high-end TV with more enhanced connectivity and features powered by its latest artificial intelligence (AI) processor, ahead of CES 2024.

The flagship 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV incorporating the NQ8 AI Gen 3 AI processor, the company's AI-based neural quantum processor technologies, premiered at a showcase named "The First Look" held in Las Vegas before this year's annual tech show this week.

Samsung Electronics said the model is the culmination of its 18 years of technology and know-how as a leader in the global TV market, reports Yonhap news agency.

The NQ8 AI 3rd Generation processor is the most powerful Samsung TV processor to date, with 512 neural networks, eight times more than the previous year, and boasting a twice as fast Neural Processing Unit (NPU) as the previous one as well, according to Samsung Electronics.

Leveraging AI-based processing, the TV elevates content to 8K resolution, delivering a more vibrant and dynamic viewing experience with enhanced contrast, colour and brightness.

Enhanced by wireless speakers and a sound bar featuring Samsung's advanced sound technology, Q-Symphony, the Neo QLED 8K TV promises dynamic tracking sound, clear voice quality and seamless integration.

Samsung Electronics emphasised that the TV's AI capabilities offer an immersive experience for live sports, concerts and online streaming content, even in lower-quality formats like SD or FULL HD, replicating the feel of VIP seats at events.

Beyond hardware upgrades, the TV operates on Samsung's proprietary Tizen operating system, a versatile platform spanning smartphones, TVs and tablets.

The 2024 Tizen OS Home introduces tailored content recommendations for each registered account, providing a personalized viewing experience for family members.

The new TVs showcased at CES 2024 will also be equipped with the Samsung Daily+ function, offering users an overview of content and information, along with popular titles and recently watched content.

Samsung prioritises accessibility with the introduction of the world's first Audio Subtitle feature in the 2024 Samsung TVs, using AI and optical character recognition (OCR) technology to convert subtitles to speech in real time.