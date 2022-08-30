Samsung working on dual-screen phone with transparent rear display

South Korean tech giant Samsung has filed a patent for a dual-screen smartphone that might feature a rear-facing transparent display, media reports say.

According to the patent filed at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in January this year, the tech giant is considering developing a transparent display at the back.

The second display blends in with the rest of the phone's back panel when not in use. It could turn on fully or partially, similar to an Always-on display, the report said.

A second rear-facing screen could be used to showcase designs and information at a glance and also take selfies using the rear camera, it added.

Meanwhile, recently, the company has launched its latest foldable smartphones in 40 countries.

Available in gray-green, beige and phantom black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.