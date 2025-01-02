Samsung's Good Lock Goes Global with OneUI 7 and Google Play Store Debut

Samsung's popular Good Lock app is set to make its global debut on the Google Play Store, expanding its reach to users worldwide with the rollout of OneUI 7 in 2025. Previously available only in select regions through the Galaxy Store, this move marks the first time Good Lock will be accessible to a broader audience, simplifying the customisation experience for Samsung Galaxy device owners.

Customisation Revolution with Good Lock

For years, Good Lock has empowered users to personalise their Samsung Galaxy devices, providing deep customisation options for OneUI. From tweaking the default Samsung launcher to enabling innovative features like app support for the Galaxy Z Flip's cover display, the app has transformed how users interact with their devices.





Until now, users in unsupported regions had to rely on third-party workarounds or sideload the app, which often complicated the process. With its global release, Good Lock will now be readily accessible on the Google Play Store, making it easier than ever for users to download and update the app without any additional hurdles.

OneUI 7 Integration and Enhanced Features

The global release coincides with Samsung’s rollout of OneUI 7, which is currently in beta for the Galaxy S24 series and will debut on the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Good Lock is also undergoing a major redesign to enhance user experience.

Key updates include:

“My Page” Tab : A new feature to help users organise settings and preferences for faster navigation.

: A new feature to help users organise settings and preferences for faster navigation. Improved Filters : A refined search system to locate specific Good Lock apps more efficiently.

: A refined search system to locate specific Good Lock apps more efficiently. Updated Compatibility: Apps within Good Lock that were previously unsupported are being updated to work seamlessly with OneUI 7, offering an expanded range of customisation options.





A Broader Horizon for Samsung Users

The decision to take Good Lock to the Play Store signals Samsung’s commitment to providing more inclusive and user-friendly solutions. This update ensures users across all regions can enjoy advanced features like UI tweaks, app layout adjustments, and the addition of previously unavailable widgets.

As Good Lock becomes globally available, it promises to redefine customisation for Samsung Galaxy users, offering a seamless, powerful tool to tailor their devices like never before. With these updates, OneUI 7 paired with Good Lock is shaping up to be one of the most versatile Android experiences yet.