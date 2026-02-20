Sarvam Launches Indus AI App to Rival Global Chatbots, Now Live on App Stores

India’s fast-rising AI startup Sarvam has quietly stepped into the consumer AI space with the launch of its new chat application, Indus. Designed as a homegrown alternative to global platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini, the Indus AI app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The web version of the platform has also gone live, though access is currently limited due to a waitlist system.

The Indus app marks a significant milestone for Sarvam, which has recently gained attention for developing two large language models (LLMs) from the ground up in India. With Indus, the company aims to bring an AI assistant tailored specifically for Indian users.

What is Sarvam Indus?

Indus is Sarvam’s AI-powered chatbot built with a strong focus on India’s linguistic diversity. According to the app listing, the AI assistant has been designed for Indian users and developed entirely within the country. The company claims that users can interact with the chatbot in “every Indian language.” One of the standout features is the ability to seamlessly switch languages during a conversation — for instance, moving from English to Hindi mid-chat without interruption.

Similar to established AI platforms, Indus supports voice commands, enabling users to interact hands-free. The chatbot can respond to queries by searching the web or conducting deeper research to generate detailed answers.

Features Beyond Chat

Indus is positioned as more than just a conversational AI tool. The app listing indicates that it may include AI agents, allowing users to automate certain tasks within the platform. This could potentially enhance productivity by handling routine or repetitive digital activities.

Additionally, the app is expected to support document creation and editing. Users may be able to draft, revise, and refine content directly within the application.

Another key capability is document analysis. Indus allows users to upload images, PDFs, and other files. The AI can then analyse the content and answer questions based on the uploaded material, making it useful for both personal and professional use.

Which AI Model Powers Indus?

Sarvam has not officially confirmed which model runs behind Indus. However, during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the startup unveiled two foundational LLMs — Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B. Both models were developed entirely in India. While the company has not specified details, it is widely believed that Indus may be powered by one of these newly introduced models.

How to Access the Indus App

The Indus AI app is currently available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can also visit the official Indus website. However, access remains restricted.

At present, users must register and verify their phone number to join a waitlist before gaining entry. Those with an invite code can bypass the waitlist and access the platform directly.

With Indus, Sarvam is positioning itself as a serious contender in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, bringing an India-first approach to conversational AI technology.