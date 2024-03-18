Sennheiser Redefines Wireless Audio Experience with the Launch of ACCENTUM and ACCENTUM Plus Headphones in India

Setting new standards in audio excellence, Sennheiser has officially announced the commencement of sales for its latest marvels - the ACCENTUM Wireless and ACCENTUM Plus headphones in India. Available for purchase at an irresistible price of INR 12,990 and INR 15,990 respectively, these cutting-edge headphones are now accessible in black and white color variants on the official Sennheiser webshop www.sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon.in.



“We are thrilled to introduce the ACCENTUM series to India, representing a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences to our price-conscious listeners. The ACCENTUM series embodies our paramount achievement in making Sennheiser's premium audio quality accessible at a stellar value. The launch of the ACCENTUM Plus and ACCENTUM wireless headphones reaffirms Sennheiser's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction” says Vijay Sharma, General Manager - Sennheiser Consumer business in India. “With the launch of the ACCENTUM series, we aim to deliver Sennheiser’s breathtaking sound to our consumers, without sacrificing the battery life or wireless freedom that makes them so enjoyable to use all day long.”

The ACCENTUM Wireless headphones, a testament to Sennheiser's commitment to unparalleled sound quality, offer a seamless blend of premium features and exceptional value. With Sennheiser's signature acoustics and the tranquility of Hybrid Active Noise Canceling technology, the ACCENTUM Wireless headphones set a new benchmark for wireless audio enthusiasts. Boasting 37mm dynamic transducers meticulously tuned to deliver breathtaking soundscapes, these headphones offer remarkable bass performance and crystal-clear clarity. The advanced acoustics are engineered for comprehensive ANC performance, effectively minimizing external disturbances through passive isolation and discreet microphones targeting both low and high frequencies. Keeping pace with the evolving content consumption landscape, the ACCENTUM headphones provide enhanced control through Bluetooth® 5.2 and multipoint connectivity. Enthusiasts can revel in exceptional sound fidelity, thanks to the support for the aptX™ HD codec, delivering robust wireless stability and punchy output that rivals wired headphones.

In addition to an impressive 50-hour battery life, the ACCENTUM Wireless headphones feature quick charge capabilities, providing an additional 5 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. The provided USB-C cable also enables seamless music streaming from a compatible audio device while charging, transforming the headphones into an audio interface for immersive content consumption and seamless voice communication.

Meanwhile, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones, available in black and white colour variants, are offered at an enticing price of INR 15,990 on the official Sennheiser webshop www.sennheiser-hearing.com and Amazon.in. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern audiophiles, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones embody Sennheiser's extensive acoustic expertise, intuitive touch-gesture controls, Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and a luxurious build, elevating the headphone listening experience to new heights. With an industry-leading 50 hours of uninterrupted playback and sound quality that rivals a stable, wired connection, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with convenience. The headphones' foldable design and accompanying protective zip-storage case ensure hassle-free portability and organization, making them the perfect travel companion for discerning music enthusiasts.

Sennheiser's ACCENTUM Wireless and ACCENTUM Plus headphones represent a paradigm shift in the wireless audio landscape, offering an unmatched combination of superior sound performance, innovative features, and exceptional affordability. Experience the future of wireless audio with Sennheiser's ACCENTUM range, now available for purchase in India.