September 17 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 17, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple iPhone 13 Series Pre-Orders Start Today - Find Prices, Offers, Specs and How to Pre-Order

The iPhone will go on sale starting from today i.e Friday, September 24. The smartphones will be available for pre-order at Apple's official online store and e-commerce sites, as well as other retail stores across the country.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp will soon allow you to turn images into stickers

WhatsApp update: WaBetaInfo reported that the messaging app will soon implement a feature that will allow users to turn their images into stickers. So, check how will this work?

Noise Buds VS303 Released with Hyper Sync Technology; Available on Amazon

Noise has announced the launch of its latest pair of TWS earbuds: the Buds VS303 at an introductory price of ₹ 1799. This is the latest TWS offering from Noise to join the plethora of super affordable earbuds on the market.

Oppo shows the new ColorOS 12 after the merger of OnePlus

Oppo has announced ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android-based operating system. The update is coming to OnePlus phones, as well as Oppo's own phones in China, where OnePlus has used ColorOS since earlier this year. It comes with "Omoji"

iPad Mini does not support mmWave 5G

Apple's recently redesigned iPad Mini was one of the most exciting announcements at its iPhone 13 event on Tuesday, but then a limitation was identified: As Jason Snell of Six Colors discovered, the new iPad Mini does not support mmWave 5G.

Google Doodle Pay Tribute to Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura

Today, Google celebrated the life and legacy of Japanese researcher, biochemist and educator Michiyo Tsujimura on her 133rd birthday. The Google doodle shows a variety of research components, a kile tea shrub, a cup of green tea, a pen, a flask, and a notepad.

iPhone 13 Pro delivers 55% better graphics performance than iPhone 12 Pro: Geekbench

Apple introduced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with A15 Bionic running in both models featuring a 5-core GPU. Now, a Geekbench result shows that iPhone 13 Pro delivers up to 55 per cent better graphics performance when compared to last year's iPhone 12 Pro.