Noise Buds VS303 Released with Hyper Sync Technology; Available on Amazon

Noise has announced the launch of its latest pair of TWS earbuds: the Buds VS303 at an introductory price of ₹ 1799. This is the latest TWS offering from Noise to join the plethora of super affordable earbuds on the market. The new shoots can be purchased right now on the company's official website and on Amazon. The Noise Buds VS303 is powered by Noise's internal Hyper Sync technology that promises to deliver greater voice and sound clarity. The buttons come with an active 6-hour playtime on a single charge and a total of 24 hours of playtime along with the charging case.



The Noise Buds VS303 are available in two colours: black and blue. The earbuds are housed in a circular charging case that has a matte texture to match the earbuds and the USB Type-C cable. The buttons are designed with 13mm drivers and can be fully charged in 1.5 hours. The Noise Buds VS303 are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, which should allow them to pair seamlessly with smartphones. They also come with a 10-meter wireless range, as the company claims.

The buttons are compatible with Android and iOS and are compatible with the Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants and have a full touch control function that can be used to control playback, change volume, control calls, etc.

"We're ecstatic to launch another economical TWS earbuds that offer a defined design and powerful sound quality. The Buds VS303, which are equipped with a multitude of features, can undertake various commands through the voice assistant. We are diversifying our portfolio and exploring contemporary ideas with our technology. Noise has progressed remarkably in catering to the specific needs of its consumers and contributing to a productive lifestyle at an affordable price. At Noise, our efforts to consistently build and share new products with our audience remain unwavering," said Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Noise, speaking about the launch.

You can buy Noise Buds VS303 for ₹ 1,799 right now from the Noise official website and from Amazon.



