WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp will soon allow you to turn images into stickers

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp already offers many features for both iOS and Android users. Now, it appears that the Facebook-owned company is also working on adding new and unique features to the desktop version. WaBetaInfo reported that the messaging app will soon launch a feature that will allow users to turn their images into stickers.



So how will this work? Users will notice a new tag icon next to the caption bar when uploading a new image to the app. When you select that icon, WhatsApp will send the image as a sticker and not as a normal image.

According to the report, users will be able to check whether the image you have submitted is a sticker or not. This feature is currently in development and will be available for WhatsApp desktop users soon. The feature is currently available in desktop beta version 2.2137.3.

"This feature is very useful and it allows to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party app! At the moment WhatsApp is not working on the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS," WaBetaInfo said.

Also, last month, WhatsApp launched the beta program for WhatsApp Desktop, which allows users to test new features. The beta version was made available to Windows and macOS users.