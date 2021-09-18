September 18 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 18, 2021. Let's begin...



These Windows 11 users are upset with Microsoft

Windows 11 users are already upset by a series of strict hardware requirements that Microsoft has imposed and now, it has done something else that is likely to make them more upset.

Delete all unwanted emails from Gmail at one go; Check here

Each Google account offers 15GB of free storage and is shared between Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail. Each Google account starts with 15GB of free storage and is shared between Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail.

Apple offers a 20 percent bonus if you add funds to your Apple ID

Apple offers a 20 percent bonus to customers who add funds directly to their Apple ID from the App Store in India. Apple's offer available on the Indian App Store is valid until September 30.

How to check mobile number linked to Aadhaar card on the TAFCOP portal

To further strengthen security against identity theft, the Government of India Department of Telecommunications has recently launched a portal where any Aadhaar holder can view the SIM cards issued in their name.

India's fixed broadband and mobile internet speeds improved in August 2021: Ookla

India's average mobile download speed stood at 17.96 Mbps in August 2021. Its fixed broadband download speed last month was 62.45 Mbps. The Ookla Global Speedtest Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month.

Amazon permanently bans 600 Chinese brands for review fraud

A spokesperson says that these 600 brands were banned for knowingly, repeatedly, and significantly violating Amazon's policies, especially those of Amazon related to abuse of reviews; these Chinese companies knew what they were doing.

Honor and Microsoft Join Hands to Develop New AI Devices

Honor and Microsoft have announced an expansion of an ongoing partnership between the two companies, under which they will collaborate on Microsoft cloud adoption, personal and mobile computing, as well as other technologies.