India's fixed broadband and mobile internet speeds improved in August 2021: Ookla

India's fixed broadband download speed continued to grow in August 2021, with the average speed reaching 62.45 Mbps, global internet speed tracker Ookla announced. According to its Speedtest Global Index for August 2021, India's global ranking remained unchanged at 68th, despite posting its highest average speed. However, the fixed broadband download speed of 62.45 Mbps is still well below the global download speed of 110.24 Mbps of August 2021 (average). Singapore topped the list with an average fixed broadband download speed of 262.20 Mbps, followed by Hong Kong (254.50 Mbps), Monaco (242.89 Mbps), Switzerland (222.00 Mbps), and Thailand (221.00 Mbps).



In particular, Ookla notes that India's overall performance in mobile download speeds saw a slight increase from 17.77 Mbps in July 2021 to 17.96 Mbps. However, the country still fell four places, in the ranking. global mobile speeds, from 122 to 126, due to the better performance is shown by countries such as Uzbekistan, Colombia, Belarus, and Ivory Coast. On Ookla's list of mobile internet speeds, the United Arab Emirates topped the average download speed of 195.52 Mbps, followed by South Korea (192.16 Mbps), Norway (173.54 Mbps), Qatar (169, 17 Mbps), and China (163.45 Mbps).

India's neighbors like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal aren't too far on the list for mobile download speeds. Pakistan outperformed India on the mobile internet list, posting an average download speed of 19.79 Mbps in August 2021 (120th). However, the country underperformed on the fixed broadband list with an average download speed of just 13.50 Mbps. Sri Lanka's mobile download speed was 16.02 Mbps, just four points below India. As in Pakistan, its fixed broadband speed is well below 26.05 Mbps. Nepal's average fixed broadband and mobile download speeds were 20.90 Mbps and 30.49 Mbps, respectively, which shows the same trend as Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China's fixed broadband download speed is far ahead of its southern neighbors at 193.15 Mbps.

The Ookla Global Speedtest Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. The Global Index data comes from hundreds of millions of tests conducted by real people who use Speedtest each month to test their performance on the Internet.