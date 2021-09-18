Apple offers a 20 percent bonus if you add funds to your Apple ID

Apple offers a 20 percent bonus to customers who add funds directly to their Apple ID from the App Store in India. The added funds can be used to buy apps and games on the App Store and even pay for subscriptions like Apple Music and Apple TV +. Customers can also use the funds to purchase additional iCloud storage, including the Apple One subscription package. The offer is applicable as a one-time payment and can be applied for funds ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 15,000.



India's App Store is offering a 20 percent bonus to customers until September 30. The bonus will be instantly available when you add funds to your Apple ID. A 20 percent bonus means you will get additional Rs. 200 for adding Rs. 1,000 funds to your Apple ID. Similarly, there will be Rs. 400 for Rs. 2,000, Rs. 1,000 for Rs. 5,000, Rs. 2,000 for Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 for Rs. 15,000.

How to avail bonus on Apple ID funds

To take advantage of the bonus of funds added to your Apple ID, go to Settings> Your name> Payment and shipping> Apple ID> Add funds from your iPhone or iPad. Alternatively, funds can be added by going to the App Store> Account> Add funds to Apple ID. You can also add funds from the Account Information section of the App Store on your Mac device.

It is important to note that the bonus only applies once. This means that you will not be able to use it multiple times. Apple has also noted on its terms and conditions page that the bonuses received as a result of the promotion have no cash value and are not transferable, they cannot be shared with your family or friends.

You will be asked to have a valid payment method enabled in the App Store to add funds to your Apple ID. Recently, Apple enabled UPI, RuPay, and net banking as three additional payment options in the App Store for Indian customers. These payment methods are available alongside debit and credit card options.

Once added, Apple ID funds can be used to purchase new apps and games from the App Store. You can also use the funds to pay for your subscriptions to Apple services, such as Apple Music and Apple TV +, as well as third-party platforms, such as Disney + Hotstar and Netflix.



