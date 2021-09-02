September 2 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 2, 2021. Let's begin...



Explained: All about VPN and Why Parliamentary Committee wants to ban it

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs insisted the Indian government ban Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in the country. The committee says, VPNs "allow criminals to remain anonymous online".

Apple to Surprise for iPhone Users Worldwide; Check Out

Apple is planning for a surprise for iPhone users across the world and it is something that it's not done before. In form of iOS 14.8, we're going to get an x.8 release for iOS. Earlier there's never been an x.8 release of iOS.

Google Maps, Search, and Assistant Now Offer Information on COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

Google has announced that Google Maps, Search and the Google Assistant will display more information on vaccine availability and appointments in India. In addition to the address, users can see the "vaccines offered here", and the price.

Instagram Down: Errors in Messages as Global Outage Affects Million Users

Instagram crashed or was unable to load any post. Some of the users also have issues in sending Direct Messages (DMs) to friends. Instagram has not issued any statement regarding the same.

Whatsapp Transfer from iPhone to Android is Free and Simple

WhatsApp transfer from iPhone to Android free: The moment iPhone users have been waiting for has finally arrived – Now WhatsApp allowing users on iOS to transfer their chats to an Android device.

iPhone 13 Spotted on Apple TV+ Comedy Show "Ted Lasso"

A notchless iPhone in two different scenes were shown in Episode six of the second season of the series titled "The Signal" and the new device is believed to be the iPhone 13.

Rudolf Weigl: Google Doodle Celebrates 138th Birth Anniversary of the Polish Inventor

Today Google celebrated the 138th birth anniversary of Polish inventor, doctor, and immunologist Rudolf Weigl with a doodle. Weigl produced the first effective vaccine against epidemic typhus—one of the oldest and most infectious diseases.



