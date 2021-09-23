September 23 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 23, 2021. Let's begin...



Microsoft Surface Event: Seven Biggest Announcements Made by Microsoft in pictures

Microsoft announced seven new devices in the Microsoft Surface Event, including a new flagship laptop.

Twitter says it will fix the issue of the disappearing tweets

Twitter plans to make some changes that could prevent tweets from disappearing as you read them, the company said on its support account Wednesday. It will be rolling out updates for the next two months.

iOS 15 brings better customer support for in-app purchases

As part of this week's release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, Apple also introduced StoreKit 2, a set of APIs for subscriptions and in-app purchases. New Swift-based tools could help developers better track and support purchases made by their users rather than relying on third-party solutions like RevenueCat.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Price and Specifications

Microsoft has unveiled its next-gen Microsoft Surface Duo 2 foldable device that comes with many improvements. In addition to the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft also launched a new Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, and Surface Pro 8 at Microsoft Event 2021 last night.

Fortnite Banned from Apple App Store: Epic Games

The Apple App Store imposed a ban on Fortnite, Epic Games revealed. Apple has decided to keep Epic Games' Fortnite off the App Store indefinitely, pending the conclusion of the legal battle (including appeals) with the developer, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated on Wednesday.

Mozilla Warning - Google Chrome allows websites to capture your privacy

Google Chrome 94 lets websites know when you are actively using your device or not, which has been criticized by Mozilla, the maker of the Firefox browser, as it could allow websites to invade your privacy. New features in Google Chrome 94 include the recently introduced application programming interface (API) for idle detection.

Galaxy S22 Ultra to bring a built-in S Pen: Report

Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship Galaxy S22 series and now leakster Ice Universe has claimed that the upcoming S-series flagship will have a slot for the stylus. It is being said that the phone will look quite similar to the Galaxy Note20 U and will come with a built-in S Pen, reports GizmoChina.



