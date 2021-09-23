Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Price and Specifications

Microsoft has unveiled its next-gen Microsoft Surface Duo 2 foldable device that comes with many improvements. Although the design of the new Surface Duo 2 and the first generation Surface Duo (2020) is more or less similar, the former now has triple rear cameras and an improved processor. It carries Snapdragon 888 SoC, and the RAM configuration has been updated to 8GB (base). Microsoft has also added a side panel on the hinge for notifications and NFC. Its India-specific availability details remain unclear, and the company also launched a new Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, and Surface Pro 8 at Microsoft Event 2021 last night.



In terms of specs, Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has two 5.8-inch OLED displays with 1,344 × 1,892 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 800 nits of brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Combined, the two Duo 2 displays measure 8.3 inches diagonally. Also, the screen on the right has a perforation cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, you get power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Surface Duo 2 runs on Android 11 out of the box with preloaded Microsoft 365 apps.

On the back, there is a triple camera system using a 12-megapixel wide camera with f / 1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a field of view. 110o diagonal. view. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The camera app on the Surface Duo 2 comes preloaded with features like 4K video recording at up to 60fps, portrait mode, preview and controls on the left panel, smooth zoom, and more. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. Surface Duo carries a 4449 mAh battery that is touted to offer 28 hours of talk time. The back of the hinge also features an LED panel where users can view quick notifications. The glass covers the front and back panels, as before. Its price starts at $ 1,499.99 (roughly Rs 1,10,700) and is still comparatively cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.