September 6 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 6, 2021. Let's begin...



Introducing iPhone Flip: Check out Concepts iPhone Video on YouTube

The hype around folding smartphones has risen quite a bit, and folding smartphones are said to be the next thing in the smartphone form factor. Earlier this year, there were reports of a foldable iPhone. And while there hasn't been a substantial update on this yet, anticipation around a foldable iPhone has only grown over time.

Apple iPhone 13: Five Most Exciting Features That We Expect

The launch of the Apple iPhone 13 is just around the corner. However, before launch, several leaks have hinted at what to expect. Apple is expected to introduce a number of new features, including a higher refresh rate for better cameras. So these are some of the most exciting iPhone 13 features that we are waiting for.

WhatsApp to add a new chat bubble design for iPhone users

WhatsApp has seen a new feature in development for its iPhone users that will bring a new design to the chat bubbles that are seen in the chat windows. The feature is expected to roll out for iOS beta testers soon. The feature appears to be currently in development and could be rolled out to iOS beta testers in a future update.

Now View WiFi Passwords on Android, With or Without Root

Android 10 and above offer you an easy way to view your saved networks' WiFi passwords without a rooted device. Here's how you can view the saved WiFi password in Android 11. Please note that the process may vary based on the phone model and Android version.

Google Clock Bug: Are You Missing Alarms? How To Fix It

The bug was first reported by Android Authority, which also tested the Google Clock app and was unable to replicate the bug. At News18 we also tested the Google Clock app, and the app sounded the alarm for us normally in both cases where we set an alarm. Regular app troubleshooting methods like uninstalling and reinstalling the app, clearing the cache, and changing settings are not helping.

Realme GT Neo 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon; Find Key Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to launch soon as the company has confirmed the smartphone. There is no confirmation as to when the smartphone will be released, but it is speculated that it will be unveiled later this month. Realme GT Neo 2 can be expected to launch in India later this year.

Apple delays controversial child safety features after privacy protests

Apple is delaying its child safety features announced last month, including a controversial feature that would scan users' photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM), following intense criticism that the changes could decrease user privacy. The changes were scheduled to be implemented later this year.