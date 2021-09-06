Google Clock Bug: Are You Missing Alarms? How To Fix It

Android users reportedly lose their alarms due to a bug in Google Clock. Google Clock users have raised the issue on the app's Google Play Store listing, giving the Google Clock app a one-star rating, leading to the app's overall rating below. The reports come from Pixel smartphone users, along with other Android smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo, and others. One user even said that he lost his job as a teacher due to this problem, causing him to miss two class schedules in the morning. There is also a Reddit thread that talks about the problem, where users say that normal app troubleshooting methods, like uninstalling and reinstalling the app, clearing the cache, and changing settings are not helping. It is still not clear why the application cannot ring, the Android Authority report suggests that the problem arises when the device is in DND mode. Also, some complaints were from people using third-party apps like Spotify for their Google Clock alarm tune.



The bug was first reported by Android Authority, which also tested the Google Clock app and was unable to replicate the bug. At News18 we also tested the Google Clock app, and the app sounded the alarm for us normally in both cases where we set an alarm. While it is not known what is causing this problem, it is said that Google will send an update to fix it. In the meantime, users can try an alternative clock app as a backup. Google Clock is one of the most used clock applications by Android users. The app comes preloaded on many Android phones and can also be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store.

Google is aware of the Clock issue and is working to fix it. However, users still rely heavily on alarms for their daily schedules. The immediate solution will be to download a third-party application that can take care of the alarms until Google publishes a solution for your application.

There are apps like Alarmy, AlarmMon, and Sleep like Android that can be downloaded at the moment. But before downloading the application, users must read the reviews of that specific application.



