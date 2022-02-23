‘SFJ-linked’ apps, website blocked

New Delhi: Once again relying on intelligence inputs and invoking the emergency powers it was given under the new Information Technology Rules issued last year, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has banned the digital media resources of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which it said is linked to the proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, and was trying to disturb the public order during the ongoing Legislative Assembly Elections.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, the I&B Ministry said that it has "ordered blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organisation that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967".