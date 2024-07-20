Live
Single software update behind crash: CrowdStrike
New Delhi: Cyber-security platform CrowdStrike on Friday said it is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content...
New Delhi: Cyber-security platform CrowdStrike on Friday said it is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.
The company said Apple Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. George Kurtz, President and CEO of CrowdStrike, said in a post on X that this is not a security incident or cyberattack.
"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website," he said.
