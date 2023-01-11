Sketchy ChatGPT apps emerge on the Apple App Store, is it genuine?

OpenAI's ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot is still free on the web, but unofficial apps are gradually appearing on Apple's App Store. Most apps claim to leverage artificial intelligence to solve user queries and review code and math problems, like the original ChatGPT, but some offer exclusive features behind a paywall. One such app is ChatGPT - AI Chat GPT 3 Bot by Anjelo Kaja, a Pro subscription of $2.99 (Rs 244) per week to unlock premium features.

Other applications use GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer-3) technology, a deep learning-based language model for generating human-like text. However, these apps are branded as ChatGPT but have no affiliation with the OpenAI developer.

MacRumors also detected an incomplete app called "ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3", which gives the impression that it is the official app of the ChatGPT bot but has no affiliation with the creators. The app, which appears to have been removed from Apple's app store, charges users $7.99 (roughly Rs 650) per week or $49.99 (approximately Rs 4,100) per year subscription to use the bot regularly. Unlimited and remove intrusive ads in the app. ChatGPT Chat GPT AI with GPT-3 was also trending on the App Store, and the report notes that it was the second most popular productivity app in the US. It reportedly garnered nearly 12,000 ratings with various positive and negative reviews.

The iOS App Store is full of folks putting ChatGPT into a paid wrapper with ambiguous language that would let you believe you're paying for ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/3w0rK14E5I — Austen Allred (@Austen) January 7, 2023

ChatGPT - AI Chat GPT 3 Bot by Anjelo Kaja, is still available and ranks 114th on the Apple App Store's list of productivity-focused apps. The app also appears to be affiliated with OpenAI, although it is not. Its official description says that AI Chat uses the official OpenAI Developer API. "Though ChatGPT is extremely accurate, there may be some cases where answers are not totally correct or complete," the description says.



Users should note that OpenAI has yet to release any applications, and the ChatGPT platform is free to use on the web. Users can use their email ID to register, although the platform asks for its purpose. Once the setup is done, users can query the AI-powered chatbot. ChatGPT is famous for responding in simple, jargon-free English. You can review codes and write long essays.