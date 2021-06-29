Snapchat bug issue is resolved; Know how to fix it in iOS devices

We are talking about the Snapchat app that crashed every time I clicked on it. While those carrying an Android smartphone were safe and able to go their merry way and share snapshots at will, those with Apple iPhones - iOS to be precise - were facing a difficult time. The problem observed was every time a user wanted to start Snapchat by clicking on it, surprisingly, the application crashed. It left users helpless as the issue was not immediately resolved. The company acknowledged the problem through a tweet, but not much else was happening.



So far, that is. The Snapchat bug fix was implemented, and this was revealed by its senior vice president of product and later by the company itself on its Twitter account. The tweet said: "The issue has been resolved. If you're still having trouble, please manually update to version 11.34.1.35 in the App Store Thumbs up". So it seems that the problem has been solved, and Snapchat has returned to its best level. However, you will need to go through the process to fix the problem yourself unless you automatically update the app on your device. The Verge reported that after updating their device, iPhone 12 Mini, to the latest version of Snapchat, the problem and fault message no longer appears, and they even managed to send a Snap successfully.



So what should you do to get the solution if your device hasn't automatically downloaded it yet? Here's how to fix the Snapchat bug: go to the Apple App Store and then your profile picture. Then, you can pull to update, and the update will be there to download.