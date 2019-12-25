Solar Eclipse on December 26: Here is the time and places where this celestial treat occurs

All set for the solar eclipse on Thursday, December 26, which is the last celestial treat of 2019 before entering into 2020. The eclipse time is scheduled at 8.11 am, while the period of the eclipse is 11.20. The three-hour eclipse will be visible across the country. During the solar eclipse, all the temples in the Telugu states will remain closed from Wednesday night and reopened at noon on Thursday after the anointing. Astrologers say that the people who belong to Sagittarius zodiac sign should not see this eclipse.

The solar eclipse is briefly is nothing but the Moon intercepting the Sun to form a "ring of fire" in the sky, which is a rare celestial event and is also known as 'Surya Grahan'. Yet this is not regarded as a full solar eclipse and is only an Annular Solar Eclipse, which happens when the Moon covers the Sun's Center.

The eclipse will be visible in parts of India, Sri Lanka, UAE, Sumatra, Australia, Philippines and Singapore. At the same time, the people residing in Ooty, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Shivagange, Tiruchirappalli, Kasaragod will be able to see the Eclipse.

However, the resident of New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat Bhopal, Vishakhapatnam, Ludhiana and Agra will only witness a partial Solar Eclipse.

Precautions to watch the Solar Eclipse

** Watching Solar Eclipse directly with your naked eyes would damage eyes due to solar rays.

** Avoid usage of homemade filters or dark sunglasses as they are not that effective.

** Camera, telescope, binoculars or another optical device should be avoided while seeing Solar eclipse.

** Special solar filters should be used for watching Solar Eclipse.