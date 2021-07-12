Sony PlayStation 5: Know all about Sony's next-gen gaming console

Sony PlayStation 5 is back again today i.e. July 12, 2021. Video game enthusiasts are poised for another chance to get their hands on Sony's next-gen gaming console, and both variants were up for grabs: the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 and the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition. Customers could reserve the consoles. This would mark the fifth restocking of the console in India, and the third for the digital version. Sony has been restocking consoles in small quantities in India month after month and cannot adequately cater to the large fan base in the country. Along with consoles, Sony is also launching the PS5 DuaSense wireless controller's Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colour combinations in India today.



Here's all you need to know about the Sony PlayStation 5 sale Sony PS5 Variants: Cost The Sony PS5 was available in two variants for pre-ordering. While the users were able to pre-order the PS5 Digital Edition for Rs 39,990, the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 would cost users Rs 49,990.

Sony PS5 Restock: Online sale Users were able to pre-order the Sony PS5 at noon today. Both models were available across several platforms. Users pre-ordered the console at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, as well as Prepaid Gamer Card, and both variants were available at all of these platforms.

The Sony Centre has said that the delivery of allotted stock would likely begin from July 21, but it added that local COVID-19 restrictions could impact the schedule. While other platforms have not yet given any update on their expected shipping dates, it would be safe to assume that they would be in line with the Sony Centre's estimated dates.

Sony PS5 (midnight black, cosmic red DualSense): Price and Availability in India While the midnight black variant was sold for Rs 5,990, the cosmic red variant of the DualSense controller was available for Rs 6,390. Both models are listed on the Sony Centre website and went on sale/pre-order at noon simultaneously with the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition.