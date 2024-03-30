Sony PlayStation Portal Restocked at Best Buy: Get Yours Now!

Sony's highly sought-after PlayStation Portal is again available at Best Buy, offering gamers another opportunity to experience remote PlayStation 5 gaming. Priced at its standard retail rate of $199.99, this dedicated handheld device has consistently sold out due to its popularity among gamers.

The PlayStation Portal features an eight-inch touchscreen LCD, allowing users to stream PS5 games via Remote Play over Wi-Fi. Unlike smartphones or tablets, it offers a portable gaming experience and provides full support for DualSense haptics, including tilt controls and adaptive triggers, enhancing immersion during gameplay.

While the PlayStation Portal offers convenience and versatility, it does have limitations. It is compatible only with Sony's Link audio devices, such as the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset. Additionally, reliance on Wi-Fi 5 may pose challenges in areas with poor connectivity. However, connecting the PS5 to ethernet can alleviate this issue, enabling seamless gaming experiences, particularly for AAA single-player titles. However, for optimal performance, users should avoid games with high latency, such as fighters and online shooters.