Sony's PS5 Pro May Triple GPU Speed: Holiday 2024 Release Expected

Sony is reportedly in the development stages of a PlayStation 5 Pro variant, rumoured to boast a substantially more potent GPU, potentially delivering up to three times the performance of current PS5 models. According to reports from various sources, including YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead and Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, the PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity, is anticipated to hit the market during the holiday season of 2024.



Details from leaked technical documents indicate a significant enhancement in performance, with mention of 67 teraflops for 16-bit floating-point calculations, translating to approximately 33.5 teraflops for single-precision computing. This purportedly equates to a substantial 45% increase in rendering performance over the existing PS5. Notably, the PS5 Pro is expected to offer up to triple the ray tracing capabilities compared to its predecessor, potentially quadrupling in certain scenarios.

Moreover, the leaked documents reference a feature dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), speculated to utilize machine learning for image upscaling, akin to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR. This technology is anticipated to facilitate upscaling to 8K resolutions in future iterations, thereby enhancing the console's ray tracing performance.

While initial leaks from Moore’s Law is Dead raised some scepticism, subsequent reporting from Henderson corroborates the existence of PS5 Pro devkits being utilized by Sony's first-party studios since September, with third-party developers gaining access in January. Henderson's previous reports also align with the rumoured release window of November 2024 for the PS5 Pro, suggesting that Sony is making strides toward meeting this ambitious deadline.

In summary, anticipation surrounds Sony's purported PS5 Pro, with rumours hinting at a substantial leap in GPU performance and advanced features like enhanced ray tracing capabilities and machine learning-driven upscaling. If these reports hold true, the holiday of 2024 could mark a significant milestone for console gaming enthusiasts.