Space Calendar January 2023: Events Occurring in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

January2: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a rideshare mission called Transporter6. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Thelaunch is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT)

January6: The full moon of January, known as the Wolf Moon, arrives at 6:08 p.m. EST(2308 GMT)

January18: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the U.S. Space Force'ssixth-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System (GPS).

January21: The new moon arrives at 3:53 p.m. EST (2053 GMT).

Source: SPACE.com