  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology > Tech News

Space Calendar January 2023: Events Occurring in Space

Space Calendar January 2023: Events Occurring in Space
x
Highlights

Make yourself aware of the happenings in the space this month, January2023.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

January2: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a rideshare mission called Transporter6. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Thelaunch is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT)

January6: The full moon of January, known as the Wolf Moon, arrives at 6:08 p.m. EST(2308 GMT)

January18: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the U.S. Space Force'ssixth-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System (GPS).

January21: The new moon arrives at 3:53 p.m. EST (2053 GMT).

Source: SPACE.com

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X