Space Calendar September 2022: Events Occurring in Space

September 6: Arianespace will launch the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS communications satellite aboard an Ariane 5 ECA rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.



September 10: The full moon of September, known as the Harvest Moon, arrives at 5:59 a.m. EDT (0959 GMT).

September 21: Russia will launch a team of cosmonauts and astronauts on a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station. The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will lift off from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

September 23: Autumnal equinox. Today marks the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

September 24: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 14 Tranche 0 demonstration satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

September 25: The new moon arrives at 5:54 p.m. EDT (2154 GMT).

Source: SPACE.com