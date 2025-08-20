Spotify Tests New ‘Mix’ Tool Bringing DJ-Style Transitions to Playlists

Spotify is giving its Premium subscribers a fresh way to enjoy music with the launch of a new “Mix” feature, currently in beta testing. The tool lets users add smooth transitions between tracks, bringing DJ-style mixing to personal playlists.

According to Spotify, the feature is rolling out for “eligible Premium users” and offers two modes: automatic transitions or manual customization. In the automatic mode, songs can be blended seamlessly without any extra effort. For those who want more control, users can adjust elements such as volume, EQ, and effect curves while viewing waveform and beat data to create unique transitions.

Instead of one track ending abruptly and another starting immediately, Mix ensures playlists flow smoothly, enhancing both personal listening and social settings like parties or gatherings. Spotify describes it as an accessible way for music lovers to explore the basics of mixing before moving to professional tools like Apple Logic Pro, Reaper, or Audacity.

Premium users can also collaborate on mixed playlists, although Spotify has not confirmed how widely available the feature is yet. The company notes that users should ensure their app is updated, but not all accounts will see the option immediately.

For those with access, the Mix button appears in the playlist toolbar. Users can choose quick presets like “Fade” or “Rise” for easy effects, or fine-tune transitions track by track. Once finished, playlists can be saved with the transitions applied. If listeners prefer the original version, they can toggle the Mix button off at any time.

While the feature is still limited in rollout, Spotify plans to refine it further, potentially offering more advanced tools in the future.