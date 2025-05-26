Starlink May Launch Satellite Internet in India Under ₹1,000 Per Month

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet is preparing to enter the Indian market, and early reports suggest the service could be priced as low as ₹1,000 per month. The move is expected to shake up the Indian broadband space, especially in areas that have struggled with poor or no connectivity.

Currently available in over 100 countries — including nearby nations like Bhutan and Bangladesh — Starlink aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet in both urban centres and remote regions. According to a report from The Economic Times, SpaceX is looking to launch its satellite internet service in India at an introductory rate of under $10, or approximately ₹840 per month, with unlimited data plans. This aggressive pricing strategy is seen as an effort to capture early market share ahead of major rivals such as Reliance Jio’s JV with SES, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Globalstar — all of whom are also racing to launch similar services in India.

To support its rollout, Starlink is reportedly collaborating with local telecom giants like Jio and Airtel for service distribution.

Earlier this month, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink, a critical milestone in the regulatory approval process. However, the company still awaits final clearances from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) and spectrum allocation before beginning full-scale operations in the country.

While users in the United States pay around $120 (roughly ₹10,200) per month for Starlink, Indian users may benefit from significantly lower introductory prices. That said, once promotional rates expire, monthly charges could increase to between ₹3,000 and ₹7,000, depending on location and service plan.

In addition to the subscription cost, users will also need to invest in a Starlink hardware kit that includes a satellite dish and Wi-Fi router. This kit is priced globally between $250 and $380 (around ₹21,300 to ₹32,400). While this upfront cost may deter some urban users — especially when traditional fiber broadband services in India offer low-cost installations with bundled OTT perks — for people in underserved or rural areas, Starlink could be a much-needed breakthrough in accessing reliable internet.

Elon Musk's satellite venture is positioning itself as a lifeline for remote communities, promising to bridge the digital divide where terrestrial infrastructure is still lacking. If all regulatory approvals go through smoothly, Starlink’s India debut could be one of the most disruptive events in the country’s broadband market, offering new hope for digital inclusion across every corner of the nation.