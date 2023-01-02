Swiggy and Zomato got 5 lakh plus orders on New Year's Eve

Online food delivery platforms were all extremely busy with back-to-back orders to be completed on New Year's Eve. Zomato and Swiggy revealed that they had received and delivered over 5 lakhs of orders across all Indian cities as the people planned their New Year's Eve parties by eating their favourite food.



Sharing New Year's Eve stats, Swiggy and Zomato shared what Indians were ordering for the holiday. Swiggy revealed that its delivery team delivered 3.5 lakh biryani and 2.5 lakhs pizza across the country on the last day of 2022. "Just hoping y'all have enough room left for the 1.56 lakh biryanis that have also been delivered," Swiggy tweeted. "The number of biryani orders has now gone to 1.65 lakhs since I tweeted this," another tweet noted.

Zomato, on the other hand, received orders for 16,514 biryanis, or about 15 tons, as of December 31. "16,514 biryanis (roughly 15 tonnes, that is?) are on the way to where they belong. Big thank you to our beloved delivery partners for bringing delight to India's beautiful people," tweeted the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal.0

While biryani was the top food choice, pizza kept restaurants busy with bulk orders. "@dominos_india , 61,287 pizzas have been delivered; we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy tweeted. Food from restaurants and party supplies are ordered in bulk, including fries from food delivery companies. "13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons, and 14,890 sodas have been marked delivered so far," Swiggy said.

"56,437 chips are en route right now and should be delivered in the next 9mins," said Zomato, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, who further revealed the order stats on Twitter. Dhinsa further disclosed that a Blinkit user from Bengaluru ordered the largest order of groceries for around Rs 29,000 on the platform.

Zomato even shared that the company saw its orders increase by 47% on New Year's Eve compared to last year. Joining the delivery joy, Zomato CEO Deepender Goyal got on the delivery bike and became a delivery agent for a day. "Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so," he wrote on the microblogging site. Interestingly, he delivered his first food order to Zomato HQ.