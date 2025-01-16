Tata Electronics Hits Rs. 40,000 Crore iPhone Production Milestone in 2024

Tata Electronics has achieved a significant milestone in 2024, with its iPhone production surpassing ₹40,000 crore. This marks a remarkable 180% year-on-year growth, showcasing the company's rapid expansion in the iPhone manufacturing ecosystem. After acquiring Wistron's iPhone facility in Narsapura, Karnataka, for $125 million in October 2023, Tata Electronics now contributes approximately 26% of India's total iPhone production, according to a report by Business Standard.

Steady Growth in Production and Exports

In response to Apple's growing demand, Tata Electronics has significantly ramped up production and exports at its Narsapura plant. The facility's annual production value witnessed a robust surge, with exports growing by 125% to ₹31,000 crore, up from ₹13,751 crore in 2023, as reported by Communications Today. Over 77% of the plant's output was shipped overseas, solidifying Tata Electronics' position as a key player in India's iPhone export market.

Workforce Expansion and Economic Impact

Tata Electronics has also expanded its workforce to support this growth, increasing direct employment by 63% from 19,000 in 2023 to 31,000 in 2024. This makes the Narsapura plant the second-largest iPhone manufacturing facility in India in terms of job creation. Tata's operations now account for 17% of total direct employment within India's iPhone ecosystem, which collectively supports 185,000 workers nationwide.

Market Leadership and Diversification

With 29% of India's total iPhone exports, Tata Electronics has emerged as the second-largest iPhone exporter, trailing only Foxconn. However, the company's ambitions extend beyond Apple. Tata is exploring collaborations with Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Oppo, aiming to diversify its client portfolio and expand its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business.

Tata Electronics' rapid growth in iPhone production, combined with its efforts to explore new partnerships, positions the company as a pivotal player in India's electronics manufacturing landscape, driving economic growth and technological innovation.